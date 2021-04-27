Addressing staffing issues and evaluating policies and procedures will be among the top priorities for Johnstown Police Department’s new chief, Richard Pritchard.
JPD currently has six unfilled positions, as it, like many forces, has fewer candidates to select from than in the past.
Pritchard discussed the openings during an introductory press conference on Monday where he was joined by Capts. Chad Miller and Michael Plunkard inside the Public Safety Building.
“I’m happy to be on board,” Pritchard said. “I’m looking forward to working with the team. I have two great captains. I have great men and women here in the Johnstown Police Department, and I’m looking forward to jumping in and getting my feet wet. We’re looking at policy updates and hiring. We’re looking for people to step up and take the challenge and come and join us in making Johnstown safe.”
One of his first steps has been to reach out to the Allegheny County Police Academy, which has a current class that includes almost 20 individuals who do not already have jobs lined up, according to Pritchard. He hopes the fact Johnstown can offer full-time employment – compared to part-time positions available with other regional departments – will “entice them to come and join us.”
Pritchard also plans to meet with officers, elected officials, residents and community leaders to discuss their thoughts about the department and develop policies from there.
“To begin with, we’re obviously going to start looking at procedural fairness training from the top down,” Pritchard said.
He added: “The big thing is that we have the community support in doing what we’re doing.”
Lots of experience
Pritchard spent 20 years with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Department, reaching the rank of lieutenant in Zone 5. His time in Pittsburgh included a serious on-duty injury caused when a suspect led police on a high-speed chase and crashed his vehicle into Pritchard’s car.
He served as a Tactical Negotiation Team commander and HazMat technician, per his LinkedIn profile. Pritchard worked as the mass arrest planner and author of the standard operating procedures for the 2009 G20 Summit that brought government leaders from across the world to Pittsburgh.
“So basically, it’s Policing 101, and I’ve been doing it all my adult life,” Pritchard said. “I’m going to draw from my experiences as a lieutenant in Zone 5 and being acting commander in the city of Pittsburgh. I have a lot of support from the relationships that I built there, and so I’ll be calling on those resources, as well as what I have here now in Johnstown, to bring it all together.”
His career includes time with the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.
“With the new chief, he’s bringing a wealth of experience to the table, having worked in the Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. areas,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “Hopefully that experience will pay off in regard to dealing with the drug issues and the policing. One of the big things we’re really looking at in this area is the community policing, making ourselves visible.”
After retiring from the Pittsburgh department, Pritchard created policing policies for school districts, most recently West Mifflin Area School District in Allegheny County.
Miller said Johnstown’s officers can “learn from his experiences and his wealth of knowledge, update the policies and procedures, bring them up to the standard of where they need to be in the 2020s.”
Plunkard thinks Pritchard will “help us drive the department forward, keep getting better and better ourselves, better as officers, and do better for the city as a whole.”
Nationwide interest
Former Chief Robert Johnson resigned in August.
Miller then took over as interim chief, an experience he called “invaluable.”
“Chad has been a reliable, stable resource for me, as the interim city manager for my entire tenure here, both as captain and as interim chief,” said former interim City Manager John Trant Jr., who oversaw the process to hire a new full-time chief. “I could not be happier with his performance as interim chief since last fall. He has not only maintained the department, but he’s also continued to advance the department and position it so that our new chief of police could come in, and step in and hit the ground running.”
Candidates from across the United States applied, according to Trant.
He said Pritchard was selected due, in part, for his “down-to-earth approach to policing” and “willingness to get into the community and get engaged with residents.”
“Ultimately, we were looking for a well-qualified candidate, who was ready to lead this department and would also integrate with the city of Johnstown,” Trant said. “It was important that myself and council felt conformable with the person in terms of not only their skills, and qualifications and experience, but also their character and their ability to understand the city of Johnstown. and Pritchard certainly brought that to the table.”
Pritchard is temporarily living in Delmont, Westmoreland County, and looking for a place in the Johnstown area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.