JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Army Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Buchan was remembered as a son, father, brother, friend, fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and WWE professional wrestling, and jokester, who selflessly gave up his life for his country.
Buchan, a Southmont native and Westmont Hilltop High School graduate, was killed by small-arms fire when on patrol in Iraq on July 1, 2007.
He was only 33 years old.
On Saturday morning, about 100 people gathered at Point Park in downtown Johnstown to honor his life during the official naming ceremony for the SFC Raymond R. Buchan Memorial Bridge on Washington Street.
“Even though this is a somber moment for those in attendance, we need to celebrate the wonderful life that Sgt. 1st Class Buchan lived and rejoice in the fact that such a wonderful human being made an impact on everyone around him,” said Eric Hawes, a friend who served with Buchan in the Army. “This bridge dedicated in the memory of him will solidify the fact that his legacy will always be remembered. Ray was a true American hero, a son, a father, a role model and a good friend.”
Buchan’s father, Richard Buchan, called the naming “a great honor, recognition.”
Richard Buchan said: “These bridges, I guess, are for everybody that served, any kind of hero in the military. Years from now, it will still be here, mean the same thing as it does today.”
Raymond Buchan’s brother, Philip Buchan, and son, Hayden Buchan, were also in attendance.
His mother, Carol Buchan, died in late 2019, shortly after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill to name the bridge after him. State Rep. Jim Rigby described her as “such a driving force to get this done.”
Rigby led the legislative effort to have the bridge named for Buchan.
“I’m proud and honored to honor Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Buchan’s memory by working to name this bridge after him,” Rigby said. “Mr. Buchan is a hero not only to Johnstown, but also to the United States.”
Lt. Col. Craig Minnick, founder of the Sergeant First Class Raymond Richard Buchan Memorial Scholarship, encouraged young people to draw inspiration from the bridge.
“When you see that sign … and every time you see such a sign across America, think about the incredible sacrifices made not only by the individual whose name appears on that sign, but also by their loved ones,” Minnick said.
A naming ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in June 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The bridge sign was unofficially unveiled in July 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.