JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A 14-month-old girl who died Friday in the Moxham section of Johnstown was a victim of homicide, authorities said Tuesday.
A medical crew was called to a residence on Grove Avenue where they found Gianna Lewis-Rice unresponsive. She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street, where she died in the emergency room, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said during a news conference.
An autopsy showed the infant died from massive blood loss due to multiple blunt force trauma, Lees said.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said detectives have identified a person or persons of interest.
"We are aware of who the caregivers were," he said. "There is really no doubt in our minds what took a very young life way to soon."
Also, a 35-year-old man was shot dead around around 11 p.m. Monday on Dorothy Avenue in the city's West End.
The man, whose name has not been released, was found in a bedroom in an upstairs apartment. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday. No charges have been filed.
The man's death marks the sixth homicide in Johnstown this year and the third city homicide in four days.
"I am greatly concerned," Lees said.
A woman is in custody for the killing of 60-year-old Edward West on Sunday.
West died from multiple gunshot wounds suffered when he was shot around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Horner Street in the area of 3 Reds Tavern in Hornerstown.
An autopsy showed he died from a gunshot wound to the chest, Lees said.
Police charged Arlaya Lee Morris, 40, of the 700 block of Ash Street, with the West homicide.
'Level of heartache'
Anxious law enforcement are grappling to find answers to the rapid sequence of murders.
"It's important for the community to understand that a lot of time and effort goes into this and law enforcement is doing everything they can with the resources that we have," Neugebauer said.
The infant's death takes an emotional toll on investigators, he said.
"When it's an infant or young child, it's a different level of heartache," Neugebauer said.
Tips from residents are needed to solve crimes.
"But nobody wants to talk," police Detective Mark Britton said. "Everybody's afraid of being labeled a snitch."
Britton gave an emotional appeal for residents to help police.
"We have a great community," he said. "I was born and raised in the West End where our last homicide happened.
"If people don't start coming forward, we're never going to take back our community," Britton said.
