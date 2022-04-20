SIDMAN, Pa. – Richland Township residents Steve and Tina Kutchman went to a Carla Sands campaign event Wednesday looking for an alternative to the Republican Senate candidates who have been dominating the conversation – Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz.
“I wanted to get to know her to help me make an informed choice,” Steve Kutchman said. “There are candidates who have the resources and you see them all the time. ... You want to know if there’s other qualified candidates out there. This gives you the chance to find that out.”
Sands challenged the apparent campaign front-runners by calling herself a better conservative candidate who understands the plight of Pennsylvania’s shrinking cities – such as Johns-town, which has experienced population decline and financial challenges.
“Over the decades, I watched the population drop – not just in Johns-town, but really Johnstown drew me because it began to feel like a different place,” Sands said following a gathering at Morris’ Tavern in Sidman. “I saw fewer people. They weren’t as well-dressed. I saw the shop windows be empty, you know, places were for rent, and then I saw almost-abandoned Main Street. It really felt abandoned in some of the decades.
“I would go to Johnstown, go through Johnstown, and I think what happened was those good jobs, those companies, they went off-shore, and they just left places like Johnstown.
“But there are towns across Pennsylvania just like that.”
Sands, who attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and who said she has family roots in Westmoreland County, pointed to supporting the state’s energy and manufacturing industries as ways a senator could help reverse those trends.
“We are hard-working – I would say gritty – people,” she said. “And we are a place that makes things. I feel we are a powerhouse for making things. That’s Pennsylvania’s DNA.”
She became the first woman to serve as chairman and CEO of Vintage Capital Group, was appointed ambassador to Denmark by President Donald Trump, serving from 2017 to 2020.
Still, Trump recently endorsed Oz in the crowded GOP Senate race, while McCormick has been filling up the airwaves with advertising.
Sands said her campaign got a financial boost and a jump in social media activity after Trump endorsed Oz.
She called her rivals “weak Republicans” and said she would better represent conservative platforms such as backing the Second Amendment, opposing abortion, tightening border security, supporting the military and being tougher on Russia and China – and would have a better chance against a Democrat, likely Lt. Gov. John Fetterman – in November.
“This isn’t a throw-away vote – it really matters,” she told the gathering of several dozen. “This is our last chance to preserve our great democracy.”
Tina Kutchman said she hasn’t picked a Republican to get her vote May 17, but she is concerned about the seat held by Republican Pat Toomey flipping – with Democrat Bob Casey Jr. already holding Pennsylvania’s second Senate seat.
Janice Salvaggio, of Richland Township, said she was a life-long Democrat who switched parties to support Trump.
“The Democratic Party today isn’t the party of my father,” she said, adding that she sees a system where “if you don’t agree with their policies, they’ll just work to cancel you out.”
