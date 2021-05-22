It wasn’t as easy as shooting fish in a barrel, but catching fish in a tank Friday brought smiles to some Arbutus Park Manor residents.
The fishing derby was organized by Brian Johns of the nursing home’s activities staff.
“We can’t go anywhere with everything that’s going on,” Johns said in the home’s pavilion. “I can’t take the crowd out, so I just brought everything to the crowd.”
Johns brought several trout from the Windber Sportsmen’s Association hatchery at Ogletown and placed them in a large metal tank supplied by Tractor Supply in Richland Township.
Using rods and tackle also supplied by Johns, several of the home’s residents dipped baited lines in to lure the fish.
Unfortunately, only one resident, Mary Wentz, was able to land a trophy.
“It’s not a good day to catch,” Johns said.
For those not able to fish, activities staff took them around to displays of fishing gear and information from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Nursing homes throughout the area have found creative ways to keep residents active while observing pandemic limitations.
“We’re just having a good time at Arbutus,” Johns said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.