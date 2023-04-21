BOSWELL, Pa. – Firefighters from two counties are at the scene of a house fire on Allegheny Street in Boswell Borough, authorities said.
Fire broke out at 8:42 a.m. Friday at a two-story, wood-frame structure in the 300 block of Allegheny Street, a few blocks from North Star High School.
Firefighters are battling heat and thick smoke.
A neighbor said she believes no one was home at the time. She said the children were in school and their mother was at work.
Eric Lyn Miller said he was watching television when his brother knocked on his bedroom door.
"He told me fire trucks were coming into town on Allegheny Street just below the high school," Miller said. "I looked out the window in the living room and I saw pitch-black smoke and I thought, 'Holy Toledo.' "
Heavy smoke poured over the fire scene with some neighbors retreating into homes and others covering their faces.
Fire trucks blocked access to Allegheny Street and a fire truck was posted outside the high school.
Responding fire companies include Boswell, Jerome, Windber, Acosta, Jennerstown, Sipesville, Friedens and Richland Township.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
