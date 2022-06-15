JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown’s Central Park was filled with the songs of Michael Jackson as impersonator Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson wowed the crowd with the King of Pop’s signature dance moves during Wednesday’s Juneteenth Celebration.
Swarms of children joined him in the gazebo to take part in the fun.
“I just felt like going up there and dancing,” 12-year-old Demari Whitfield said. His favorite Jackson move to imitate was the famous moonwalk.
Other activities during Wednesday’s event included Dragonfly Balloons, St. James Missionary Baptist Church’s “Safety Rock” Puppet Show and music from The Egress.
Additionally, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Communi-TEAMS had several booths set up, featuring attractions from flower-planting to Legos. Christine Dahlin, associate professor and organization chairwoman, said the idea is to get university students into the community while showing area children what the school has to offer.
“By partnering, we can make things that much better,” she said.
Other university students collaborated with the Rendell Center for Civics and Civic Engagement to offer two read-along stories for children at the event – “We March” and “Kamala and Mya’s Big Idea.”
Gabrielle Dodson, student and project manager for the activity, said the goal was to show youngsters that they can have an impact on their neighborhoods.
“We’re working to get young people active in their communities,” she said.
After reading “We March,” children could create protest signs, and following the “Kamala and Mya” story they wrote suggestions for how to improve the areas where they live.
Dodson said her group was giving out the mailing addresses of local representatives for the youngsters to write to and helping adults register to vote.
When the sun went down, visitors were treated to a screening of the animated movie “Encanto” in the park.
Davien Whitfield, Demari’s brother, said he was looking forward to the movie. Both he and his friend, Levi Manley, agreed they were enjoying themselves and were glad the celebration is available to the community.
For teenagers Ja’Love Pridgen and Alize’ Davis, seeing people of color gather to celebrate their culture was fantastic.
“I’m just glad Oscar (Cashaw) and Deacon Jeff (Wilson) put stuff like this together for us,” Pridgen said.
Davis added that he’s glad to see the community learning more about the holiday commemorating the end of slavery.
He and Pridgen want that expanded upon in the future with an educational booth set up in the park.
Kim Jenkins attended the event to visit with friends and acquaintances while enjoying the offerings. Wednesday was his second day in the park, and looking at the crowd, he was happy to see a mixture of residents mingling.
“It’s something for the Black community and the white community to come out and socialize,” Jenkins said.
He said he thinks the more that can happen, the more unity can be cultivated.
