Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.