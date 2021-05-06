A Johnstown police search for a woman who went missing in December, Jilly Todaro, has now expanded to include those who knew her best – family members and close friends.
Investigators said new information they have learned could lead to a "major break" in the 5-month-long case.
But that requires fact-checking some crucial information about Todaro that "only the families would be able to answer," Detective Cory Adams said.
He said investigators have not yet located and interviewed her mother.
Other relatives of the Johnstown woman who live outside the area may also be able to answer some of the questions they have.
"This could allow us to corroborate or disprove information we've learned," he said during a press conference Thursday inside the Public Safety Building.
"A small detail that might not seem important ... might mean the world to our investigation."
Police can be contacted through Cambria County's nonemergency line: 814- 472-2100.
Adams declined to discuss specifics about recent findings, but said police have questions about Todaro's personal life, places she visited and people she spent time with.
Police have said the last time the Johnstown woman was spotted was Dec. 12 in the Kernville section of the city.
In previous interviews, investigators said they had been operating under the premise Todaro is no longer alive – but Adams said investigators are "preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best ... even though it has been so long."
A Johnstown man, Brian Giles, is currently awaiting trial for assaulting Todaro on Dec. 11, the day before police have said she went missing.
Giles is the husband of Nancy Giles, a Johnstown woman whose remains were found near a city hiking trail in May 2019 after she went missing the previous fall.
He was dating Todaro and sharing a Kernville residence with her the week she disappeared, and police searched the residence last year, taking evidence that included a clump of hair as evidence, they said at the time.
No criminal charges have been filed against anyone in either the Todaro case or Nancy Giles' death.
But Giles faces assault charges from the Dec. 11, 2020, assault on Todaro. And police have said he fled a Johnstown hospital Dec. 11 and went missing until Dec. 16 while wanted by police.
Police said they continue having a "person of interest" in the case.
Capt. Chad Miller said information that might seem insignificant could be the key to bringing the case to a close.
"Just like any other case, it's vital that we get community help," Miller said.
