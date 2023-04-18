JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire in the Coopersdale section of Johnstown on Tuesday.
Fire broke out at noon on the second floor of a house in the 300 block of Cooper Avenue.
When firefighters arrived, smoke was pouring from two second-floor windows.
Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler said the blaze was accidental. Statler said the house will likely be a total loss due to there being no insurance.
City police and Johnstown Public Works Department shut down a portion of the road. Utilities were shut off to the property.
Firefighters from Johnstown were aided by crews from Richland Township and West Hills Regional fire departments. West End and Upper Yoder Township EMS also responded.
There were no reports of injuries, according to a Cambria County 911 report. Statler said two people were displaced.
