WINDBER – With its interior decorated in Old Glory's colors, Life Church celebrated the 4th of July with a patriotic pop event Sunday.
The church welcomed a Christian vocalist with local roots, Michael Facciani, and the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra's brass quartet to the Scalp Level church's stage – and a message about the freedoms upon which the nation was founded.
"We couldn't just have a normal service this morning," Pastor Richard Smith said. "We're here to celebrate our freedom as a nation and as a people."
To Smith, that freedom wouldn't be possible without forefathers' foresight in adopting the First Amendment, which protects religion and worship, free speech, freedom of the press and the right to assemble.
The nation also owes a debt to the men and women who fought and died to preserve those freedoms and, above all, Jesus Christ, who "paid the price for us all on the cross," he said.
"The cross is not just a symbol of death," Smith said. "For you and I, the cross ... is the greatest symbol of freedom for all time."
The church marked the holiday by welcoming the quartet and Facciani to two separate Sunday services under the theme of "A Celebration of Freedom."
Church youth joined veterans in the crowd to carry the U.S. flag to the front of the worship space to honor them and the nation's colors.
The symphony quartet performed "America the Beautiful" and William Billings' Revolutionary War-era anthem, "Chester Chorale" as well as a handful of other musical pieces.
In his rich baritone, Facciani belted out "God Bless the U.S.A." after inviting veterans in the crowd to stand for recognition.
Betty Rosian of Belmont praised the event – and the message behind it.
A longtime Johnstown Symphony Orchestra supporter, she said she welcomed the opportunity to see the quartet – and Facciani – perform.
Facciani, a Ferndale Area High School graduate, was a close friend of her son's when they were growing up in the 1970s, Rosian added.
"This is a wonderful church and I love live music," she said.
Douglas "Bear" Updyke said he enjoyed the music, too.
But Smith's message captured the core meaning behind the Fourth of July and the messages America's forefathers left behind that still guide the country, Updyke said.
"God and country. Freedom. Family," he said. "It's just as important now as it was back then."
