ST. MICHAEL – A Northern Cambria man who was a paramedic for Forest Hills and Portage Area ambulance services has died of illness related to COVID-19, authorities said Wednesday.
Harry E. Smith Jr., 49, died at home Nov. 30.
He leaves behind two children: Brock, 18, and Patrick, 16.
"Harry is the first EMS provider in Cambria County to succumb to COVID," Eric Miller, manager of Forest Hills Ambulance Service, said during a news conference held at ambulance station in St. Michael.
"Harry was someone who came to work because he loved taking care of the patients," Miller said. "From a manager's standpoint, when he was out on a call, you knew the patient was being treated properly."
A memorial fund has been set up at 1st Summit Bank to help his children.
Miller, along with Laura Penatzer, Forest Hills assistant manager; Art Martynuska, Cambria County EMA director; and Terry Sloan, director of operations for Portage Ambulance, joined to honor Smith and talk about the challenges facing frontline providers.
"First responders, EMS, fire personnel, dispatchers and police are facing the biggest threat and challenge of our careers with COVID-19," Miller said. "We are facing this daily with treating COVID patients, hospital overcrowding and the stress of family and friends succumbing to COVID-19."
Martynuska said he was just notified that Davd G. Bridge, 60, a volunteer firefighter and QRS member with Summerhill Township who died Dec. 7, had tested positive for COVID-19.
"This hit us very hard, too, that another one of our Cambria County emergency responders passed away," he said. "The trickle-down effect from all of these things is really taking its toll on emergency services. We grieve for the families."
Smith was fully vaccinated but still came down with COVID-19 after transporting several patients who were COVID-19-positive to the hospital, Miller said.
Smith was sick for about a week, was taken to the hospital and later died at home.
"Because you get the vaccine, it doesn't mean you're not going to get COVID," Sloan said. "I think that needs to be emphasized.
"It doesn't stop COVID," Sloan said. "What stops COVID is mask, social distancing and washing hands."
Sloan said he was fully vaccinated and still caught COVID. The vaccine will help reduce symptoms, he said.
Penatzer said she was surprised when she received her flu shot.
"People were sitting there without a mask not worried because they were already vaccinated," she said.
About 40% of people transported by Forest Hills and Portage EMS have COVID – which is stressing first responders to the limits, Miller said.
"We're seeing multiple patients that are vaccinated and still have COVID-19 symptoms," Miller said. "It's not just us. Every ambulance station in the county is being taxed right now."
First responders often work multiple jobs in the field.
"They are getting run down," Penatzer said.
Miller likened first responders to soldiers at war.
"You can almost say we're at war with the virus and the soldiers are in it for the fight," he said.
