EBENSBURG – Food and friendly people are the reasons Luree and Chip Shaffer, of Windber, made their way to Wheels & Wings in Ebensburg on Thursday.
“We missed it last year,” Luree Shaffer said.
She and her husband rode their Harley Davidson Dyna Wide Glide motorcycle to the event that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were excited to see streets packed full of people.
“We started coming here about three years ago,” Chip Shaffer said. “It’s a nice place.”
The pair planned to sample as many food vendors as they could. Local restaurants compete against each other to see who has the best wings in the area.
Another aspect of the festival the couple said they enjoy is looking over the motorcycles and classic vehicles.
The event ran from 5 to 10 p.m. and had vendors lined up on parts of Sample and North Center streets.
The band Fuse played from 6 to 9:30 p.m., and classic cars, trucks and motorcycles were parked in adjacent lots and on the nearby streets for viewing.
Todd Kubat sat in his 1928 Ford Roadster Pickup, painted blue and black with tan wheels, in a parking lot across from the former Cambria County jail.
Thursday’s event was the second time he’d entered his classic vehicle into the car, truck and motorcycle show,and the last time he’d taken first for oldest vehicle there and wanted to repeat the accomplishment.
He and his wife, Patty, live nearby and make it a yearly tradition to visit the one-day festival.
“It’s always a good time,” Kubat said.
The two were upset at last year’s cancellation and were pleased not only with its return, but also Thursday’s weather – a high of 76 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of percipitation.
“I’m just so happy we have no rain,” Patty Kubat said.
Danea Koss, community development director for Ebensburg Borough, was just as pleased.
“It’s going to be a beautiful night,” she said.
Koss also noted the difficult decision in canceling last year’s festival and how great it was to make a comeback.
“We’re super excited to be able to host Wheels & Wings again,” she said. “It’s great to see our shops and restaurants, bars and clubs busy again, and we’re anticipating a nice turnout.”
Crowds made up of area residents and visitors from all over filled the streets even an hour prior to the event starting to explore the various fair and enjoy the atmosphere.
Mike Anspach, of Altoona, made the trip up the mountain to attend and had plans to visit Thunder in the Valley in the coming days as well.
“I came to eat and look at the cars and trucks,” he said.
Anspach rode his 2016 Soft Tail Slim Harley Davidson into town after not visiting for three years due to inclement weather.
Prior to that he was a regular and said he was looking forward to exploring all that was offered Thursday.
