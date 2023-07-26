Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.