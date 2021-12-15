JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Skate into the holiday season at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Holiday on Ice, presented by 1st Summit Bank, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the arena, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“Last year they were able to do a small public skate event with the idea of combining skating with a very festive and exciting holiday atmosphere with Christmas music, decorations and trees,” said Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager for the arena. “The feedback from that event was strong and people enjoyed it, so this year, we wanted to take it one step further, and we hope to make it a new holiday tradition in Johnstown.”
Along with ice skating, there will be live musical entertainment, visits with Santa Claus and two reindeer coming from Spruce Run Farm in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.
“The video scoreboard will be showing some Christmassy videos to add to the atmosphere,” Mearns said.
Tickets are $15, including skate rentals, or $50 for a family four-pack.
Following the event, a teen skate will be held from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday with a DJ playing music.
Admission is $5 and skate rental is $4.
A family skate will be offered from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $7 and skate rental is $4.
A teen skate will be held from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is $5 and skate rental is $4.
From noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a family skate will be offered, followed by the Skating Club of Johnstown’s Christmas show at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and skate rental is $4, and will benefit, in part, the skating club.
Mearns said Holiday on Ice is a great way to get into a festive mood.
“We’re hoping that this is an event that really kick starts that Christmas season for a lot of people,” he said. “They come in and see Santa and the reindeer and hear the music, and they start to feel like it’s that magical time of the year.”
Crowds will be limited at events, and it’s recommended to purchase tickets in advance.
To order tickets, visit www.1stsummitarena.com/event/holiday-on-ice.
