The site of a former Dale Borough eyesore is now an attractive gateway into town, thanks to a borough business owner's efforts.
But BZ Pools and Decks' Bryan Zettle wants people to remember someone else when they visit the space – his brother-in-law, Donald Farrier, a Navy veteran who passed away earlier this year.
"Originally, I needed extra parking space for my business and I wanted to get rid of an eyesore that was falling down on Bedford Street," Zettle said. "But one thing led to another."
Just one block from his business, the lot is located at the intersection of Bedford and Annie streets – at an entry point into the community from the city and Walnut Grove.
Zettle, who has operated BZ Pools for 27 years, had the dilapidated Bedford Street building leveled for extra vehicle space. But he said he soon realized that "just using the lot for parking really wasn't going to help much."
So in June, Zettle planted dogwood trees and landscaped the front of the property with mulch, a bed of river rocks and pink spirea shrubs.
He posted a "Welcome to Dale Borough" sign near the center. A new flag pole with a solar LED light at the top now sits behind it in Farrier's memory.
Thanks to a donation by Fi-Hoff Concrete Products, two heavy duty benches – stamped to resemble wood – were added last week and Zettle said he plans to have a plate added to one of them that honors his late brother-in-law.
"He was proud of his country and proud of his service, so I know he would have appreciated this," Zettle said.
Borough Councilman Matt Majercsik said the Dale community appreciates the park, too.
"Blighted properties are a huge problem in our area and to have someone buy this one and turn it into something like this – we couldn't be happier," he said.
Adding the benches makes the spot a much more convenient bus stop for commuters, too, Majercsik said.
He said the borough is exploring ways to collaborate with Zettle to continue developing the property.
And perhaps this project will lead others in town to take a fresh look at their own properties – or follow Zettle's example, Majercsik said.
Zettle said his business has grown in Dale, enabling him to employ 10 people.
He said he was happy to make a difference.
"I just wanted to give back to the community," Zettle said.
