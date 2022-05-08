JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As part of the 133rd anniversary of the 1889 Johnstown Flood, Johnstown Flood National Memorial will offer Club House and Cottage Row walking tours on May 21, beginning at the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club House in St. Michael.
Club House tour times will be 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m.
Cottage Row tours will be 1, 1:30, 2:30 and 3 p.m.
There is no fee to attend, but reservations are required.
Information: www.nps.gov/jofl/learn/news/club-house-and-cottage-row-walking-tours.htm.
