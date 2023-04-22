SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – A group of hardy volunteers planted roses on Saturday at a garden near the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.
Stephen Scanniello, world-renowned rosarian, was in Shanksville teaching volunteers how to grow, prune and maintain roses at the 13-acre Remember Me Rose Garden.
The Remember Me Rose Garden is a living tribute to the crew and passengers of United Flight 93 that died on Sept. 11, 2001. The airliner crashed in a field near Shanksville after being highjacked by Islamist terrorists.
The 13-acre site was donated by the Families of the Heroes of Flight 93 in 2009.
Scanniello, of Barnegat, New Jersey, said when he first heard about the project, he was immediately on board.
"It's huge," Scanniello said. "It's awesome. It's rewarding. It's volunteers giving it their all."
Scanniello held a free master class on spring roses at Camp Allegheny before heading out to the garden.
Malcolm Manners, professor of horticulture at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, brought six students to help plant roses.
Manners said for many years the students worked alongside Scanniello planting roses in Harlem, New York.
"We would go to Harlem and plant roses and go back and prune them the next year," Manners said. "He said, 'Why don't you go to Shanksville instead because we're planting this new garden?' "
Manners said he and six of his students made the trip to Shanksville.
"They planted roses all day yesterday and pruned 400 Julie Andrews roses," Manners said. "I told them it wasn't a vacation. It was a working trip and they volunteered."
Brady Budds, a freshman from Jacksonville, was one of the students.
"I thought it would be a great opportunity to get more experience in the horticulture field," Budds said. "Dr. Manners is really passionate about roses."
Clay Mankamyer, chairman and president of the Remember Me Rose Garden, said tapping into Scanniello's knowledge helps keep the flowers blooming.
"He's readily available when we run into challenges," Mankamyer said. "If there's black spots on the plants, or if the leaves begin to shrivel, or how the plants respond to shade and direct sun light, or how far and how deep to plant them and what fertilizer to use, he has a great deal of knowledge."
Scanniello said each time he visits the site, it's an emotional roller coaster.
"It's a wonderful tribute to those heroes," Scanniello said. "It's a wonderful activity for the people here who might need something to sort of flush out the system of the bad news and enjoy the beauty of the new roses."
