Organizers are seeking volunteers for the upcoming National Public Lands Day on Saturday in the Laurel Highlands.
Events have been scheduled for numerous parks and public areas throughout the area:
• From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers can pick up litter at Friendship Hill National Historic Site in Farmington, Fayette County. To register, visit volunteer.gov.
• At Laurel Hill State Park, in Somerset County, volunteers will help build bluebird boxes and refurbish the Jones Mill Run Dam. To register, call 814-352-8649.
• The 911 Trail Riders will bike into the park from Berlin to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the site becoming a national memorial and the Friends of Flight 93 will host a Pints for Parks event from 2 to 6 p.m. at Forbes Trail Brewery in Stoystown. Proceeds will be used to enhance the Western Overlook project path at the Flight 93 National Memorial.
• Saturday marks the final Laurel Mountain Volunteer Group workday of the year for Forbes State Forest, as well, and volunteers are needed for trail improvement projects. It will begin at 10 a.m. at Laurel Mountain Warming Hut, 1120 Laurel Summit Road, Boswell. To register, visit www.volunteers.dcnr.state.pa.us and select Forbes State Forest, to sign up.
• Friends of Keystone State Park group will hold its Paddle for Pollution from 10 a.m. to noon at Keystone State Park in Derry, Westmoreland County. Volunteers will be pulling trash from the lake and along the shore. To register, visit events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/paddle_for_pollution.
For a full list of sites and events, visit www.golaurelhighlands.com, check the group’s Facebook and Twitter pages or call 724-238-5661.
