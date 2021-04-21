The 22nd Richard G. Baker Teacher & Volunteer Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. May 1 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
This year’s honorees are Chris Laporta, for dedication to volunteer service, and Jen Boden, for excellence in teaching.
Laporta began volunteering at the Community Arts Center in 2019. She works at the front desk and has had perfect attendance throughout the pandemic. After a career of nursing, she wanted to continue her passion of helping other people. She also volunteers at University Park Church and Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Boden is the outreach coordinator as well as one of the outreach and in-house instructors for the Community Arts Center. As an artist and educator, she is passionate about bringing the arts into the community and believes that uninhibited imagination and freedom of expression are vital in childhood development and mental health throughout adulthood. She holds a bachelor's degree in studio art.
The guest speaker will be Marty Radovanic.
Registration is required by April 28.
Information: 814-255-6515.
