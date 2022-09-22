JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, the Veterans Leadership Program is hosting a Military Share food distribution starting at noon Monday.
The event will take place at Veterans Leadership Program, 727 Goucher St., and drivers should enter the Hiram G. Andrews facility from Goucher Street at the entrance opposite to Mowry Drive.
Signs and a group will direct traffic.
Individuals will receive milk, produce and frozen meat.
Strict safety and social distancing practices will be enforced.
