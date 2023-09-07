JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Visit Johnstown’s board of directors has decided that the organization will no longer put on the annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally.
“It is with heavy hearts that after 25 years, and careful consideration, we’ve come to this decision,” Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said.
Thunder in the Valley has brought in millions of dollars to Greater Johnstown during its 25 years with riders renting hotel rooms, buying food and drinks, filling up gas tanks and visiting local tourist destinations.
Its future is now in doubt, unless another host can be found.
Check back for additional details on this developing story.
