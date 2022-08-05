About 90 children attended a field trip with the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy on Friday to the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington.
Vision Together 2025 made a $2,000 donation to the academy to help fund the trip.
The president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, Mike Tedesco, said he believes in the importance of taking youth to educational sites.
“We are excited to be able to contribute to this experience for the kids,” Tedesco said. “Flood City Youth is fantastic with all they do for the community. We want to continue partnering with them. The work we do with them is worth every penny.”
Vision’s donation for the trip was administered through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ Blanche Beerman Holocaust Museum Fund.
Since its inception in 2005, the fund at the CFA has sent thousands of Pennsylvania students to the museum.
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson organized the trip for children ages 9 to high school who are members of the academy’s summer program.
“It was designed to provide the kids with education of World War II and to show them love conquers hate,” Wilson said.
In addition to the Holocaust museum, the group toured the city to see the U.S. Capitol, the White House, the Washington Monument and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
“It is a blessing for the children of Johnstown to able to get out and experience another city, one of the world’s greatest cities in the most powerful country,” Wilson said. “For many of them, this is their first trip to the D.C. area. We wanted to give them the experience of a well- rounded trip.”
The last stop on the trip was the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum in Baltimore, Maryland. One of the museum’s objectives is to stimulate an interest in Black history by revealing the little-known, often-neglected facts of history, the museum’s website states.
Wilson said the museum takes visitors on a journey from civilizations in Africa to the slave trade, to the Jim Crow era, and then to the great inventions and contributions of Black people.
Wilson said past visits have had a lasting impact on children as they grow into adulthood.
“They really love the experience – as they become adults it inspires them,” he said. “They can see it’s not all about slavery, but also the contributions that you don’t always hear about in history books.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Russell- OReilly.
