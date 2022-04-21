JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Vision Together 2025’s Greenspace, Community Gardens and Bikes and Trails Capture Teams plan to hold community clean-up days on Saturday and Sunday.
Planned projects are set to take place at Johnstown’s Hornerstown neighborhood, Vision Together 2025’s Adopt-a-Highway location, the Inclined Plane trails, the West End/Laurel Avenue garden and the 8th Ward garden.
Work will include gardening, weeding, painting, trail maintenance and litter pick-up.
Anybody interested in volunteering is asked to come to Vision Together 2025’s lobby, 416 Main St., between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and choose a project.
Work is expected to be completed by noon both days.
All projects are located within 10 miles of Vision’s office.
The Bikes and Trails Capture Team also plans to host a volunteer day at the Coconut Place Trailhead, when volunteers will begin the process of digging and building the trail leading to the lower Inclined Plane station. That work will take place from 8 until 10 a.m. Sunday.
