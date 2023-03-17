JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Vision Together 2025 has named Johnstown native Quan Britt as community development director.
Britt earned associate degrees in criminology and general studies from Mount Aloysius College in Cresson. He recently served as program director of youth engagement for the Greater Johnstown YMCA, where he helped grow youth and family programming.
In his role, Britt will be involved with building the organization up from the grassroots level, working to help identify and support the organization's volunteer capture teams and organizations with ideas on how to make our region a better place to live.
In addition to his full-time position with Vision, Britt will continue as program manager with Hope4Johnstown/Cure the Violence, an organization focused on preventing gun violence. He will also continue as head coach of the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College men’s basketball team. He also coaches players through his organization Stop Cryin and Work Basketball Training, which trains athletes of all ages and skills.
In addition, Vision Together 2025 named two new members to the board of directors: the Rev. John Bayush, of Flood City Church in Windber, and Tim Leventry, of Leventry, Haschak, and Rodkey, LLC, in Richland Township. Both members will join the board in April.
