They call us “boomerangers” – a term used to describe people who grew up in Johnstown, left and returned.
Ironically, before returning, I was in the native land of the boomerang. A trip to Australia in my mid-20s was supposed to be a few months, but turned into five years working from the high-rises of Melbourne, scuba diving in the coral bay of Ningaloo Reef and driving a rickety camper van through the outback of the Northern Territory.
I can say with confidence that leaving Johnstown taught me that I could write the story of my own life. Returning filled me with gratitude for the chapters that had already been written.
I came home in March 2020, six days before Australia closed its borders and declared a human biosecurity emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few months after I landed, I received a remote contract position for a company in San Jose, California.
With the gift of remote work, I could’ve relocated anywhere. I chose to stay in Johnstown. I’m so glad I did.
My last two years here have surprised, delighted and inspired me. This city is my bridge to the people I love – past and present.
On Bedford Street, I see the building that housed Yankee Shoe Repair, which my grandfather, Carmel Coco, proudly owned and operated for 77 years. He used to love to say that he “fitted five generations of Johnstownians with foot problems.”
Just a few blocks away sits CrossFit Excursion, a premiere CrossFit facility that my brother, J.P Skelley, opened in 2018 to inspire effective exercise, sound nutrition and healthier lifestyles in our city. That’s two family members of many who have, in one way or another, dedicated part of their lives to our town, and they’re certainly not the only ones.
I didn’t know anything about the Vision Together 2025 initiative until I was invited to attend a strategic planning meeting this past March. Vision is a consortium of volunteers who are dedicated to improving the quality of life in our city, and I was so impressed by the momentum of these volunteers and their dedication to investing in local youth, modernizing infrastructure, growing regional recreational amenities and much more.
I work in the change management field.
My job is to help businesses cultivate a culture that fosters and embraces change. If my work has taught me anything, it’s that true change requires a diverse cohort of thought leaders.
Cognitive diversity is estimated to enhance team innovation by up to 20%. In other words, when leaders bring a variety of backgrounds, cultures and experiences, they are more likely to optimize performance and facilitate growth.
For Vision Together 2025 to achieve maximum success and enable Johnstown to compete in a 21st-century economy, they need voices from where Johnstown has been, and where it’s going. They need you.
Maybe you’re a fellow boomeranger who is interested in the rehabilitation of our historic neighborhoods, or a parent who cares about the economic vitality of Johnstown to ensure that your children have access to gainful employment. Or, maybe you’re a Gen Z-er whose head is filled with revenue-generating ideas that will help our city attract and retain more innovators like you.
Whoever you are, whatever you’re passionate about, Vision Together 2025 exists as a platform to help you implement and advocate for programs that you believe are important to our city.
Returning to Johnstown gave me a sense of community I didn’t know I was missing.
We all deserve to feel like we belong somewhere, and that feeling of belonging is thoughtfully cultivated by the efforts of people involved in initiatives such as Vision Together 2025 who weave it into the fabric of our town. They will be the ones who manifest the vibrant local economy and inclusive social landscape that our residents, our children and their children deserve. Will you be part of the change?
If you’re interested in getting involved in Vision Together 2025, visit the website at www.johnstownvision.com or contact President and CEO Mike Tedesco at mike@johnstownvision.com.
