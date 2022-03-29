First Commonwealth Bank
Located: 601 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Leadership: Mike Price, CEO.
Employees: There are 1,471 employees, up by 78 from 2020. There are nearly 100 open positions listed on its website.
History: Established in 1982.
General: First Commonwealth Bank delivers all of the services of a large bank, yet small enough to allow for one-on-one, know-you-by-name relationships with our customers. The bank works hard to help improve financial lives in the areas of personal banking, small business and commercial banking, insurance, investments, trust, estate planning and equipment financing. The bank serves in 22 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and central, northern and southern Ohio, including 118 community offices and corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, Canton, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.
First Commonwealth Financial Corp. announced a 2021 net income of $138.3 million.
In 2021, the bank announced a new line of business – Equipment Finance Group. This entry into the equipment leasing and finance business is a strategic initiative that is consistent with First Commonwealth’s goal to be the best bank for business.
In today’s competitive landscape amongst great financial institutions, First Commonwealth is a mission-driven community bank that puts customers, employees and communities first. It believes in making a customer service promise that helps us deliver an exceptional experience no matter how customers choose to bank with us – digitally, in person or over the phone.
Accomplishments in 2021 were many recognitions for the bank. First Commonwealth was the No. 1 Small Business Administration (SBA) lender in Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania, partnering with the small business customers in new and expanding growth opportunities. First Commonwealth was again recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks, third year in a row, and Pennsylvania’s Best Banks, second year in a row.
As an employer, it received two awards for its efforts in 2021. It was recognized by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a top workplace for three years in a row and as a Patriotic Employer Award by the National Guard and Reserve. First Commonwealth and CEO Mike Price were both recognized by Junior Achievement for their efforts in preparing the youth on financial education and empowerment.
In addition to the more common digital banking solutions such as mobile deposit and bill pay, First Commonwealth has the Zelle payment integration in its app and offers Money Manager, the digital personal financial management tool that helps customers budget their money and set savings goals. The bank recently launched a new online mortgage origination system, which helps customers buy a home from their mobile device, enabling them to go from offer to close from the comfort of their home.
