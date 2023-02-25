SOMERSET, Pa. – Producing trained emergency professionals not only prepares area residents for careers in health care fields, but also can provide life-saving help in unexpected situations.
One such occurrence just before Christmas illustrates the value of the training, as some Conemaugh School of Emergency Medical Services students helped a traffic crash victim.
Twin brothers Tyler and Tuker Tirko, of Stoystown, and Molly Gantis, of Hooversville, were on one of several buses heading back to North Star High School after morning classes at Somerset County Career and Technology Center when they encountered a car on its roof on Pleasant Hill Road.
The bus driver knew there were junior firefighters on board, so he stopped and sent them out to help, Tyler said. He said he was the first to reach the vehicle, where he found another teenager bleeding from his head.
“I was thinking what to do,” Tyler said. “I took off my T-shirt and applied pressure.”
Tuker said he helped get the other students organized.
“I set up a staging area,” he said. “We had a system going. There were a lot of kids helping.”
Some of the students brought the bus’s first aid.
Drawing on his experience as a firefighter, Tyler then handed off the first aid care to Tuker and Molly so he could set up an emergency scene with the help of other junior firefighters.
“I assessed the scene,” he said. “We got it flowing as an emergency scene.”
Other students stepped up to handle traffic control and gave up their coats to keep the young man warm. Emergency services vehicles and an ambulance arrived within minutes.
Molly and Tuker used gauze from the first aid kit to continue applying pressure and control the patient’s bleeding.
“I used my skills from the Stop the Bleed class that I took in my first year in fire school,” Molly said.
‘The hero in this’
John Jordan, chief of Somerset Area Ambulance Service, was the first emergency responder on the scene. He credits Molly with following through and helping emergency medical services workers stabilize the driver with a collar, and load him into the ambulance.
“She actually assisted with our crews,” he said. “She was kind of the hero in this.”
The Tirko twins were in their final weeks of Conemaugh’s emergency medical technician training at the time of the crash. Molly is a former EMT student. All are juniors at North Star.
Tuker said one of the ambulance service EMTs said they had done a good job and had done everything the professionals would have done in the early stages.
“That’s all I needed to hear,” Tuker said.
After the ambulance headed to the hospital, all three EMT students got back on the bus and returned to the high school.
“It was a really weird trip back to school,” Tuker said. “I was thinking, ‘What did I just do?’ and wondering, ‘Did I do everything right?’ ”
Tyler said he was thinking similar thoughts when he was washing blood from his clothing before going to class.
“I don’t think we could have done a better job under the circumstances,” he said. “The way everything was done and came together, I couldn’t be more proud.”
Training is the key
They credit their training with preparing them for their response.
“None of this would be possible without the volunteer fire company’s training and the Conemaugh EMT school,” Tuker said.
All three North Star students were in Conemaugh’s third EMT class for 2022. Previously, the hospital offered two classes a year. There were 36 graduates last year, 25 in 2021, 26 in 2020 and 25 in 2019.
Both Tirko twins say they decided to pursue careers in emergency medical services after being helped by emergency responders when they were younger.
Tyler was injured in a serious car crash in 2019. He was taken to Pittsburgh by ambulance.
“I got to talk to the crew about what they do and thought, ‘That’s what I want,’” he said. “When I turned 16, I said, ‘Let’s get started.’”
Tuker would like to continue as a firefighter, preferably on a ladder truck crew, and also hopes to work as an EMT or paramedic for an ambulance service. Tyler hopes to become a nurse on a helicopter.
Although Molly withdrew from the EMT training due to scheduling conflicts, she continues to pursue a career in the health field. In January, she transferred from Somerset County Career and Technology Center to the sports medicine program at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center. She is working on nutrition, personal trainer and group fitness trainer certificates and plans to teach fitness classes.
