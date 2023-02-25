SOMERSET, Pa. – In recent years, fitting terms to describe Georgian Place and nearby Somerset Lake might be used interchangeably – eye- catching and underused.
But two separate efforts are underway in Somerset Township that could change that in the coming years.
One of the projects involves one of Somerset County’s largest employers – Somerset Trust Co. – which announced plans in November to relocate its headquarters into Georgian Place’s 80,000 square feet of space.
The goal: To develop a central hub for the company’s hundreds of employees, while also creating a “campus-like” space with restaurants, retail and support businesses, Somerset Trust CEO Sean Cook said.
Cook described Georgian Place as a “unique location” that will give the company room to grow while offering employees a surrounding setting that will fit their needs.
“A number of the properties at Georgian Place are owner-occupied,” said Allison Hoffman, Somerset Trust’s vice president of marketing. “And we see a lot of synergies – doctors offices, the gym and day cares – that we think are going to be great (neighbors). The hope is that other businesses will find their way to the property as well.”
Efforts are now in motion to pursue design plans for the property that Somerset Trust acquired. If all goes well, construction could be underway mid-year to revamp the space for bank offices, Hoffman said.
“We need to make the space workable for our employees,” she said. “As it is right now, it’s definitely not office space.”
She said the bank company will work with current tenants within the space that Somerset Trust acquired to find them new locations.
Somerset Lake
With a multi-year repair project now complete on the dam at Somerset Lake, the site’s supporters are taking a fresh look at the sprawling property.
Efforts to add a looping trail for hiking and biking continue to progress. But in the meantime, project partners sought input from the community in January to see what else should be added.
Among their initial ideas: An amphitheater for weekend concerts, a bait shop to support the lake’s anglers or a lakeside beach just minutes from the heart of Somerset.
“We wanted to give the public a chance to tell us what they want to see,” Somerset County Parks and Trails Director Lindsay Baer said.
Nearly 500 people responded, Baer told The Tribune-Democrat.
She said Somerset County residents had varying opinions about the future of the lake – but it was clear that most want any future development to preserve the property’s natural beauty.
“A lot of people want to make sure we don’t change the natural elements of the lake property – and that’s important to us, too,” she said. “Of course, there’s going to be parking areas, pavilions and walking paths ... but that can be done without changing what we have.”
Any of those projects will likely be longer-term goals – and will come into focus after the loop trail is complete.
But for now, Baer is preparing a grant application to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for a match needed to extend the hiking trail partway around the dam.
Plans to build another section of the planned five-mile loop and design another stretch are both in the works for 2023, Baer said.
“I always want the public to see progress every year,” she said, “so they can see the project is moving forward.”
Another takeaway from the community survey: “It’s clear people are really excited to go fishing there again,” Baer said.
Hoffman said Somerset Trust Co. officials are also excited about the lake project.
“There’s a lot of positive momentum at Somerset Lake right now,” she said.
