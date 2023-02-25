JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The vibrancy of downtown Johnstown is a work in progress, but those who’ve purchased vacant buildings in recent years have taken a leap of faith.
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. has been expanding for years at 104 Franklin St. First was a taproom, then Craft Modern Kitchen, and most recently a wine loft.
Owner Jeremy Shearer plans to add a rooftop beer garden early this summer that will feature a 50-foot deck and a bar that will seat at least 40 people. That will mark the final phase of Shearer’s initial plans – but it’s just the beginning for downtown Johnstown overall, he said.
“This is just one piece of the bigger puzzle,” Shearer said.
With six downtown properties in its ownership, some acquired since 2020, Johnstown Capital Partners LLC has a swath of projects planned. Progress has been slow.
President LaQuan Marshall said the company has been focusing on remodeling dozens of residential units it owns throughout the city. None of his commercial properties downtown have been opened. However, Marshall said the company’s plans have not faltered.
He said the company has prioritized opening Downtown Yogurt at 215 Franklin St. in the spring, then work will begin to open 500 Main St., 111 Walnut St., 306 Bedford St., 613 Railroad St. and finally 224 Main St.
Marshall said all commercial operations slated to open in the company’s properties – including the yogurt shop on Franklin Street, Joos restaurant on Main Street, and a co-working space on Walnut Street – are joint ownership ventures.
Johnstown Capital Partners provides capital and buildout support, and business partners provide branding and operational expertise.
‘Step out on the ledge’
The support that Johnstown Capital Partners provides in a joint ownership, he said, encourages entrepreneurs to take risks and open their businesses in downtown Johnstown despite low traffic.
“There are too many barriers to businesses affording to move downtown – including renovation and uncertainty of their business succeeding – so we take the risk with them,” Marshall said. “It helps them to step out on the ledge.”
While the City of Johnstown provided about $3 million through grants and loans to aid businesses that have opened downtown over the past two years, Johnstown Capital Partners has not yet received any funding from the city, said John Dubnansky, the city’s director of community and economic development.
“We are still waiting for them to prove themselves,” he said.
Intrignia Inc. President Mike Artim, another developer with numerous properties downtown, has pushed plans ahead in the past year – including opening the Vault dining room attached to Balance Restaurant on Main Street and launching the Intuit Small Business Success Center last summer.
The center helped launch Roots Kitchen and Juicery, which is set to open this month at the same location as the center, 423-425 Main St.
As work continues on his plans, including a culinary school on Main Street, Artim said he has more downtown projects on the horizon.
The private investment of lifelong Johnstown residents Kim and Bill McKinney is transforming an eight-floor building on upper Main Street.
“Lofts on Upper Main” is under construction and is on pace to be completely finished from the rooftop deck to first-floor commercial space in a year and a half, Bill McKinney said. Three of the seven residential floors are completed and owned, he said. A fourth has been sold and renovation is half-complete.
When selling a loft, the McKinneys look for residential owners who are invested in the community, Bill McKinney said.
“We are excited to be part of the revitalization of downtown,” he said. “Things are continuing to happen.”
But some entrepreneurs’ plans for downtown that have been put in motion over the past year haven’t worked out.
The Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 Learning Center opened last February on Main Street as a tutoring center for cyber-school students. However, in the past year, it didn’t see enough cyber student traffic to be sustainable, said IU8 Executive Director Thomas Butler.
“We thought it would work, but it didn’t,” he said. “We are bummed about it, but not horribly shaken.”
He said the IU8 anticipated cyber charter enrollment rising as a result of COVID-19, but many children have returned to brick-and-mortar schools, which he said was a good thing.
‘Things are happening’
Although the City of Johnstown has provided targeted development grants and loans adding up to about $3 million – all federal Housing and Urban Development money – to numerous downtown developers and businesses over the past two years, Dubnansky said the city’s support of individual businesses has been in many cases no more than $20,000, sometimes as little as $10,000.
“A lot of entrepreneurs are that close,” he said. “They just need loans to buy equipment, for example.”
He said a vast majority of investment downtown is the result of developers and entrepreneurs seeing others open businesses or redevelop buildings.
“Investment is following investment,” Dubnansky said. “That’s what we are seeing in this community. As new things are happening, more want to join.”
Aside from private investment, Dubnansky has championed the city’s infrastructure work in improving sidewalks and Central Park. The City of Johnstown is preparing to spend about $8 million it received from the American Rescue Plan for COVID-19 pandemic relief to beautify the downtown.
Dubnansky said he wants to see Main Street become an attraction, with features including street art, vegetation and fountains recycling water from a new stormwater collection system. The city council is on schedule to choose a design and engineering contract in March. Conceptual drawings would follow in the summer, and construction could begin in 2024.
“I want people to walk up and down Main Street just to walk, and then notice shops,” he said.
A new aesthetic downtown would help Johnstown retain a younger population – a workforce – that would be crucial to attracting industry in dominant sectors such as information technology to Johnstown, he said.
Population, residency
Johnstown has long struggled with a “chicken or the egg” problem, he said. Technology businesses from the Pittsburgh area have been interested in expanding in Johnstown if it had a workforce living there, he said.
And people – who left Cambria County by an average of about 1,000 each year from 2010 to 2020, census data show – often are looking for career opportunities elsewhere, he said.
However, by some estimates, Cambria County’s population may have seen a population increase in recent years.
Cambria’s population increased in one out of the 11 years between 2010 and 2021, according to USA Facts, a non-profit organization and website that provides data and reports on the U.S. population. The organization says Cambria’s population increased by 2.2% between 2019 and 2020.
While that statistic is not backed by hard census counts yet, Dubnansky has heard it repeated by businesspeople who’ve been looking at Johnstown as a potential city for expansion.
“Businesses want to go to places that are growing,” he said. “If you want to get the right businesses, you need the right factors in place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.