JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The year 2022 wasn’t kind for two medical marijuana growers in the region.
Hanging Gardens LLC, of Johnstown, and Bedford County grower Green Leaf Medical, of Saxton, each laid off more than 70 workers at their facilities over the summer.
Green Leaf, which furloughed 73 employees, blamed difficult market conditions. Hanging Gardens partly blamed the state’s allowing multi-state companies to monopolize the market – despite license limits – as a reason why the company laid off more than 100 employees.
With the number of producers up since 2020 and supply following suit, wholesale prices have plummeted over the past two years – decreasing profit margins.
Wholesale prices that debuted at $10.19 per gram in 2020 fell to $4.16 per gram as of November, the most recent Department of Health report shows.
“When you have sales softening and an increase in production, it’s a bad combination for any business,” state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, said of the state’s medical marijuana market. “It’s not just the (region’s) growers. The entire industry is dealing with it right now.”
Hanging Gardens opened in 2019, after renovating a century- old former Cambria Iron Co. machine shop into a modern growing space.
Efforts to reach the company officials for an update on the company’s staffing and 2023 outlook were unsuccessful in February. Messages were left for Chief Financial Officer Shane Kenney seeking comment.
Green Leaf Medical officials said in early January that they hoped Pennsylvania will legalize recreational marijuana use in the near future – a move that would boost demand. The idea has been mulled in Harrisburg, but hasn’t advanced to the governor’s desk.
A year ago, Pennsylvania’s general assembly held hearings on the state’s first bipartisan marijuana legalization bill, sponsored by state Sens. Sharif Street, a Democrat from Philadelphia, and Dan Laughlin, a Republican from Erie.
But after three hearings, the bill did not advance and took a back seat to the election season.
The Street-Laughlin bill would set a minimum age of 21 for recreational marijuana use and rely on existing licensed growers such as Hanging Gardens to supply a state-taxed product.
Stefano isn’t sold on that plan, saying he sees other ways to support growers – particularly when cannabis remains an illegal narcotic in the federal government’s eyes.
“We’re still at a point where there’s no way to measure the toxicity of THC,” Stefano said.
“It’s not like alcohol, where it’s .08% – and that’s one of the reasons I’m not ready to support adult-use sales” of marijuana for recreational purposes.
He said he hopes hearings will be set for separate legislation by Sens. Mike Regan, R-York, and James Brewster, D-Allegheny, that would allow medical marijuana card holders to work through their personal physicians – rather than an approved list of doctors who consider certain approved conditions – to decide if the substance could help with their health issues.
More than 700,000 people have registered as medical marijuana card holders, but only 400,000 are actively participating. State officials need to explore why the program isn’t winning over more people and find responsible solutions, Stefano said.
“But if we can find sensible ways to encourage more people to join the medical marijuana program ... that’s something I’m willing to consider,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.