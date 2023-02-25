BEDFORD, Pa. – Although it’s small, Bedford County’s economic production grew more than any other Pennsylvania county’s from 2020 to 2021, an annual report from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis shows.
The county’s gross domestic product, or GDP, jumped 14.5 percentage points to $1.44 billion that year. Its leading industry was manufacturing, which increased the total GDP by 5.6%.
Bedford County boasts a world-class manufacturing base – making products for a broad range of industries, said Bette Slayton, president and CEO of the Bedford County Development Association.
“Bedford County’s No. 1 statewide ranking in GDP growth in 2021 is a reflection on our diversified manufacturing base, the astute leadership teams and talented, committed employees at our local companies,” she said.
“We have the nation’s leaders in fiberglass reinforced products, with Bedford Reinforced Plastics and Creative Composites; CaptiveAire is the nation’s leader in commercial kitchen ventilation systems; world-class metal fabricators include Kennametal, JLG, Mission Critical Solutions, Rockland, MEC, Corle Building Systems and others,” she said.
As the world emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns, Bedford County companies were well-positioned to resume production, she said, because the county’s manufacturers deftly managed the challenges of rising costs, supply-chain shortages and labor-force issues.
“Food processing manufacturers include The Organic Snack Co., making Kate’s Real Food protein bars, and Bedford Candies,” she said. “Our ag-biotech company, Lampire Biological Laboratories, supplies pharmaceutical companies and universities across the nation and the globe.”
Bedford County’s business park has experienced “phenomenal growth” since The Organic Snack Co. – which is the co-packer for all of the Kate’s Real Food bars – opened a facility there in 2020, Slayton said.
“It has been experiencing phenomenal growth, including a contract with Delta Airlines,” Slayton said.
“Kate’s bars are now served to more than 100,000 customers per day on every Delta Airlines flight. To accommodate its growth, the snack company announced a 30,000-square-foot expansion in the fall of 2022.”
The company employs approximately 80 people, she said.
‘Distribution centers’
In contrast to Bedford County’s growth rate of 14%, the productivity of Pennsylvania’s counties as a whole grew by 4.4%, according to the annual BEA report released in December.
And Cambria County ranked near the bottom in growth in the state, at No. 57, with a growth rate of 0.5%.
Cambria County is on a bigger scale, producing more than $4 billion in GDP compared to Bedford County’s $1 billion, and Bedford County’s smaller population and GDP size would make any growth larger percentage-wise.
But even so, the difference in growth rate is surprising, said Randy Frye, professor of marketing and management at St. Francis University and a board member of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, the region’s nonprofit economic development agency.
“It’s interesting – why would Bedford County be so productive and Cambria County be so anemic?” he said. “I think some of it is circumstantial based on that period of time. Other reasons are more structural.”
Bedford County’s proximity to major highways going east, west, north and south gives the county an advantage for supply- chain business that Cambria County doesn’t have.
Bedford hosts distribution centers for Walmart and REI, a recreational equipment company. Frye and Pitt-Johnstown economics professor Guo Kai speculated they had an impact on the county’s GDP.
“I’m sure those distribution centers were humming during the pandemic,” Frye said.
‘Manufacturing momentum’
Bedford County’s manufacturing industry appears to continue growing. Rick Siger, the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s acting secretary, announced that the Bedford County Development Association has been approved for a $2.25 million loan to help finance a 24,204-square-foot multi-tenant building in Bedford’s business park.
The anchor tenant for that new building will be Cell-Con, which is expanding out of its current production facility in Bedford.
Cell-Con, a manufacturer of battery packs for robotics, military and medical markets, has had a production facility in Bedford for 30 years. Its medical product line was in high demand during the pandemic, Slayton said.
Construction on the new business park building is scheduled to begin this month.
“We are going to continue our manufacturing momentum in Bedford with the construction of a 24,204-square-foot multi-tenant building in Bedford’s business park,” Slayton said.
