EBENSBURG, Pa. – The enactment of a new program by the redevelopment authorities of Johnstown and Cambria County is giving residents a chance to acquire and repurpose properties that are up for tax sale.
The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County now have land bank programs in place as a way to repurpose properties, many of which are dilapidated.
According to Cambria County Redevelopment Authority executive director Renee Daly, acquired properties must still go through the process of a tax sale. But at a tax sale, the land bank is guaranteed to obtain the property.
The JRA’s land bank will cover the City of Johnstown, and the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County’s will cover the rest of the county.
The program provides an opportunity for vacant properties or dilapidated properties to be repurposed and be returned into use – and taxation.
“If it’s going up for any other of the tax sales, we still have to follow those regulations. We still go through that process. There’s an application for us to submit,” Daly said. “The only difference is that we cannot get outbid during the public meeting, or the public hearings. So we’re still required to pay the fees and the costs associated with that, as well as go through the same application process.”
JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said that going into the start of the land banks, the two authorities have about 120 combined properties – many of which are vacant lots, which she added is uncommon.
Daly said if a person is interested in a property that either redevelopment authority owns, the timeframe to acquire it would be faster as the authority would not need to first purchase the parcel. When the parcel needs to be purchased at a tax sale and transferred to the land bank, it can take six to 12 months.
Both programs have requirements and timelines for completing projects.
“When there is a property that’s put out to bid, under the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, there is a development plan that is required,” Daly said. “And in that development plan, it has the benchmarks and the timelines that the buyer is setting themselves, that would say when they are planning on breaking ground or starting the development or the rehabilitation of of a property, and from there, when it’s going to be completed and everything in between.
“Then it would also include the price that they are going to pay and, in an agreement that is set between the buyer and the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, indicates that if they don’t meet certain benchmarks, certain timeframes or the ability to pay for the property, the Redevelopment Authority has the opportunity to actually take that property back.
“Although that is not at all what we would want to do with the land bank. That defeats the entire purpose of the land bank. We wanted to emulate the process with the application and the guidelines and the development plan.”
Daly said buyers would need to divulge what their plans are for a property. If multiple people express interest in a particular property, it would go to the highest bidder – but with consideration for what Daly called the “best use of that property.”
She said: “We would like to see what that end result is going to be and the timeline. If it is a decent timeline, and one that can actually be accomplished, then that’s all taken into consideration.”
Komar said the process would be similar with the JRA.
Properties in the program that require building demolition would see that done through funds from the Act 152 program. Through Act 152, a $15 fee has been collected from the sale and purchase of properties since the program was enacted in the county on March 1, 2017. That money is then used for demolitions, which has allowed for seven to 10 demolitions per year, Komar said.
Since the first demolition using Act 152 funds in July 2018, 37 properties throughout Cambria County – at a total cost of $443,442 – have been demolished through the program.
People interested in learning more about the programs can contact the JRA at 814-535-6564 or the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County at 814-472-6711.
