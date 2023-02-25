JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The City of Johnstown will soon lose the Act 47 stigma that has hung on the community since entering Pennsylvania’s program for financially distressed municipalities in 1992.
The negative image has impacted manufacturing, politics, business development and the perception of the city, dating back to the early days when Johnstown was on the brink of economic collapse due to the loss of Bethlehem Steel Corp. and the still-ongoing population drain.
Johnstown is state-mandated to exit the program by April 28, with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development expected to soon officially rescind its membership.
The city government has taken steps in recent years to prepare for leaving – creating budgets that have finished in the black, maintaining positive fund balances, bolstering municipal pensions to more than 95% and benefiting from one-time cash infusions from selling its sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority for $24 million.
The city has received a $24.4 million U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant and $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan money for COVID-19 relief.
“I think being out of it certainly is good,” Cambria Regional Chamber President and CEO Amy Bradley said. “I think it shows progress and a determination to be better and financially viable.”
Leaving Act 47 “enhances our brand that we’re no longer with that label attached,” according to Bradley.
“I think it just kind of puts us on an even playing field with other communities,” she said.
Bradley and some other local economic leaders said Act 47 is not something that comes up often in discussions with prospective business owners.
“When we’re marketing the region, we don’t focus on it,” said Linda Thomson, Johnstown Area Regional Industries president and CEO, “but – let’s just say this – not being in Act 47 will be a positive for marketing the area, particularly the city. It’s like you have a better health card, a better health record. It’s a much better situation for us in marketing the community.”
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar expressed similar thoughts, saying: “People who want to invest here, they don’t want to talk about the negatives. They’ve already reached out to us because they’re interested in Johnstown.
“We don’t really start the conversation with, ‘By the way …’ They never bring it up, and it’s not something that while we’re promoting the area or discussing the logistics of what we have to offer here that we bring up.”
Komar recalled that the issue of Act 47 arose during the licensing processes for cannabis businesses.
“Whenever we were looking for potential locations for the dispensaries or the growing facilities, that was really the only time it was brought to our attention, and that was a portion of the application,” Komar said. “That was a positive.”
Instead of questions about Act 47, Thomson said business owners are more interested in receiving information and assistance on matters such as permitting.
“Those are really the things that small companies are really concerned about,” Thomson said.
Thomson continued: “What’s more important to small businesses, particularly locating in the city, is that they’re going to have good services and government that’s very responsible and responsive.”
Bradley also emphasized the importance of helping develop business plans and finding sites for businesses to locate.
“I do think that’s a real strength now for our region, both at the city and county level, and JARI with the services they offer,” Bradley said. “There’s just, I feel, like a lot of support out there for people starting a business and a real attitude like, ‘Let’s do whatever we can to help them succeed.’ ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.