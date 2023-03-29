JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Infections continued to fall in this week’s COVID-19 update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Data updated Wednesday showed 4,970 new COVID-19 cases statewide, dropping below 5,000 cases in a week for the first time in more than a year.
The 10-week average remained under 10,000 cases a week, dropping to 8,479 case.
Cambria County added 66 new cases and one death.
Somerset County added 28 cases and one death.
Bedford County added 15 cases and one death.
Blair County added 48 cases with no deaths.
Indiana County added 44 cases with no deaths.
Clearfield County added 55 cases with no deaths.
Centre County added 63 case with no deaths.
Westmoreland County added 118 cases and seven deaths.
