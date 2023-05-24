SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset Borough business opening this week is aiming to serve as a virtual assistant for the region’s busy businesses.
Business Services by Roz is opening inside the Uptown Works Co-Working Space in Somerset – offering services such as bookkeeping, social media management and human resources.
The business’ founder, Roz Pugh, said her goal is to help local businesses free up their time, save costs and reduce their bottom line.
“As a small business owner, myself, I understand the challenges that entrepreneurs face, and I am dedicated to providing the support and resources small business owners need to succeed,” Pugh said.
“I look forward to working with the community to help local businesses grow and thrive.”
A ribbon cutting is planned for June 3 at the 103 E. Main St. space.
Uptown Works owner Emily Korns said her business is “thrilled” to welcome Pugh’s business to the co-working space.
“We believe that Roz’s commitment to supporting local businesses aligns perfectly with our mission of fostering a collaborative and supportive community of entrepreneurs and professionals,” she said.
“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Roz and supporting the growth and success of her business.”
For more information on Business Services by Roz, visit www.bizbyroz.com.
