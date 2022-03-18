JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lower Yoder Township supervisors have closed the lower lane of Virginia Avenue to all traffic until a collapse can be addressed on the road.
That means only the handful of families who live on the road can use it to access their homes, township officials said.
Township crews placed barriers, cones and caution tape around a 25-foot-long section of the road earlier this week after an apparent landslide.
Sections of asphalt, steel, concrete wall and what appeared to be several tons of earth appeared to have spilled onto the hillside below.
Lower Yoder’s engineer, The EADS Group, is going to study the slide, Lower Yoder Supervisor Al Grandinetti said Wednesday.
Efforts were underway to identify the cause behind the problem and determine the next step, he said.
But at the moment, "safety is our top concern."
The township's solicitor is also researching the area where the berm collapsed to determine ownership, Grandinetti said earlier this week.
