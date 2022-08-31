VINTONDALE, Pa. – Delays are possible beginning next week on a $2.7 million resurfacing project to rehabilitate three roadways in the Vintondale area.
Beginning Tuesday, a Plum-based contractor will begin work on 3.2 miles of Plank Road, 1.3 miles of Harshberger Road and less than a half-mile of Franklin Street in the Vintondale and Blacklick Township area, PennDOT said.
Work includes pavement preservation, guiderail and drainage upgrades, signing, construction of ADA curb ramps, tree trimming and a traffic signal upgrade at Harshberger Road.
Work on the entire project is expected to wrap in late October.
