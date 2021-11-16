JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Veterans Leadership Program and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will host a food distribution event beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Hiram G. Andrews Center, 727 Goucher St., Johnstown.
Drivers should enter the facility from Goucher Street at the entrance opposite Mowery Avenue. There will be signs and people directing traffic.
Participants will receive three boxes of food, including fresh produce, milk, shelf-stable goods and frozen food.
