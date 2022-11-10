JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Disabled veteran Senda Harvey is proud of her U.S. Army stripes. But Harvey said she is still fighting – against gender bias.
Harvey has repeatedly been questioned about using parking spots reserved for veterans. Once, she said, a man went as far as to ask her, “Where is your husband? You shouldn’t be parking there without him.”
“I am the veteran,” Harvey replied.
She recalled: “He never said, ‘I’m sorry. Thank you for your service.’ He just stomped off.”
The Southmont resident said gender bias drives her and other female veterans she knows crazy.
“We female veterans even had T-shirts made,” she said, “that read: ‘No, I am not a wife of a veteran, I AM THE VETERAN.’ ... I expect people to think this. But, like my father always said, ‘Don’t assume.’ ”
After relocating to the Johnstown area, the Ohio native hoped the Department of Motor Vehicles would grant her request to customize her license plate: “I asked if my license plate could read: ‘Female veteran.’ ”
Harvey received a courteous response: “I’m sorry, but no.”
Still, she said, “It’s a frustration. That can be changed. The DMVs in Iowa and Michigan allow female veteran license plates,” she says, noting that she plans to take her pitch to state government representatives.
‘The Four Squad’
The youngest of nine siblings, Harvey was born in the 1960s.
“I was a 6-year-old when Martin Luther King Jr. died,” she said. “I was 8 years old when Malcolm X died.”
At age 17, Harvey wanted to join the Marines, but, she said, “when I went to the recruiting office, it was closed. The Army recruiter happened to notice me, so I enlisted in the Army.”
However, “I lied about my age,” she said.
Harvey said her family was divided over the Vietnam War. But, she said, “I had a brother-in-law, who was a captain in the Army. ... I was proud of him for doing what he wanted to do. He stood up for it.”
Harvey said her father accepted her path into military life. In order for her father to sign for her admittance, he told the recruiter, “If you want my daughter, you have to take my son.”
In boot camp, Harvey said, there were four Black women out of 35 female recruits.
“Us four pushed each other,” she said, “then encouraged one another, and we studied together.”
As a result, “The Four Squad,” as Harvey said they were called, graduated at the top of their class.
‘A true soldier’
While serving her country for 5½ years, she traveled across the globe.
“I appreciated the men who took me as a true soldier,” she said. “I am proud of keeping the soldiers under me safe.”
Harvey has experienced Army sisterhood. She’s experienced following the customs of other countries and their standards for women. Harvey’s even experienced bombings.
“The first bomb I encountered was in the ’80s, in Frankfurt, Germany,” she said. “One minute I was sleeping. The next thing, I woke up in a hospital bed.”
In her military career, Harvey says she experienced three bombings, which she said left her with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I’m back in the military,” Harvey said. “I hear bombing. I feel glass coming at me. I feel bricks laying on me. I hear the helicopter.”
Living in Southmont does not protect her from the sounds of helicopters.
“Since I’m close to Conemaugh (Memorial Medical Center), I hear the helicopter and I jump,” she said.
‘What did you hear?’
Harvey has sought professional help for her PTSD, which has affected her family members. She recalled one incident: “One night, as I was sleeping, my sister came into my room, jumped on the bed, and said, ‘Wake up.’ After those words, I had her against the wall with my hand around her neck. My father came into my room and had to talk me down. He kept telling me, ‘You’re OK. You’re OK. You’re not back there.’ ”
Harvey hopes people understand that military loved ones with PTSD “are not trying to kill you.”
She said: “They, and I, had to get used to the way our bodies react. So, it takes time to control it.”
Harvey’s sister, Rochelle Harvey, also a Southmont resident, admitted: “I didn’t understand PTSD back then. I have come to understand she still has sensitivity to noise.
“I used to ask Senda why she jumps out of her bed,” Rochelle Harvey said. “Now I ask her, ‘What did you hear?’ ”
Harvey said her family had to take time to know her again after her military experiences.
“I left home as the baby girl,” she said, “and I wasn’t that baby girl when I came home.”
When asked what people can do for loved ones with PTSD, Harvey was silent for a few moments before answering: “Understanding, listening and not insisting she/he talk about their PTSD or the things they went through in the military.”
‘A path for her’
In October 2011, Marcia M. Anderson became the Army’s first Black female reserve officer to obtain the rank of major general.
Brig. Gen. Hazel Johnson Brown served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1983. She was two firsts: the first Black female general and the first Black chief of the United States Army Nurse Corps, according to part-time-commander.com.
“People don’t realize how proud Black women are to serve, just like men are,” Harvey said. “Sometimes even more so.”
Harvey believes Black heritage and culture contribute to an unintentional bar that strikes at the low numbers of Black women enlisting in the army. She pointed to the image of actress Goldie Hawn, in the film “Private Benjamin.”
“The Black woman is a wife, a mother or she enters into a career,” Harvey said, “but the military isn’t a path for her. It’s out of the norm for society. Interestingly, Blacks and whites can easily accept a white woman in the military before a Black woman.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.