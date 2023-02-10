JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Renée Carthew, a longtime newsroom manager at The Tribune-Democrat, has been named editor of the publication – the first woman in the history of the newspaper to hold the title.
The announcement was made Friday by Publisher Chip Minemyer, who moved into that role this week after serving as editor and general manager of the newspaper.
"I am truly humbled and honored to be named editor of The Tribune-Democrat, and it is a privilege to lead a staff of experienced reporters, photographers and copy editors," Carthew said.
In the 169-year history of the newspaper, only people have previously held the position of editor.
"I'm so excited for Renée and thrilled to be announcing this promotion to our staff and to the community," Minemyer said. "Renée has been preparing her whole life for this moment and is beyond ready to lead us forward. She brings a wealth of experience in all areas of our news product and our business."
He added that Carthew represents the highest level of integrity, with a strong work ethic.
"She's respected in the community and across our company," Minemyer said. "It's a perfect fit, and I could not be happier for Renée and for The Tribune-Democrat."
Carthew is a 1977 graduate of Ferndale Area High School. She started working at The Tribune-Democrat on March 4, 1977, while attending high school, for the start of the newspaper's Sunday editions. Carthew also worked in the newspaper's business office.
She moved to the newsroom in January 1978, where she has worked as a news assistant, copy editor, features editor, city editor and news editor. She has held the latter position for the past decade.
Carthew served as lead editor of the newspaper's award-winning "Homelands" series, which showcased the history of the people of the Johnstown region. She also contributed to other book projects such as "Heroes Were Made," and the newspaper's special sections.
She was also a key player in the "Domes and Spires" and "Fab 40" books and leads the newspaper's annual breast cancer awareness and Vision projects, as well as "Your Story," an ongoing narrative written by Tribune-Democrat readers.
She was honored by The Tribune-Democrat as its first-ever Employee of the Quarter.
Carthew received the YWCA Tribute to Women business award in 2013. She teaches water aerobics at YWCA Greater Johnstown and is a member of St. Clement's Roman Catholic Church in Upper Yoder Township.
"I look forward to continuing to provide our valued readers with the same high level of local news that we have always delivered," she said.
Minemyer said Carthew's promotion is a great development for the newspaper's newsroom, as employees will be working with a leader they know well and with whom they have a strong professional relationship.
"This is great for our company, which will have an established journalism professional who knows our values, our systems and our people very well," he said.
"And this is great for our readers and the community, who are getting an editor who knows the history, the positive characteristics and the challenges we face and who cares deeply about this region – having grown up here and worked for many years in this community."
