JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Veteran Community Initiatives has long strived to be an organization that works with elected officials, but while always remaining nonpartisan, in its effort to help local veterans.
That approach will be highlighted again during the annual Salute to Veterans dinner on Monday, Oct. 10.
This year’s speakers are scheduled to be former U.S. Reps. Mark Critz, a Democrat, and Keith Rothfus, a Republican.
“We thought it was a good thing that for whatever opinions we have as Democrats, and Republicans and everything, we always support the veterans, and their programs and their initiatives,” VCI President and CEO Tom Caulfield said. “That’s kind of like the theme that we’re having this year. Honor the past, but promote the future. We thought that that would be interesting having both Democratic and Republican leaders who ran against each other.”
Salute to Veterans, first held in 2001, is a fundraiser that provides an opportunity for veterans and their supporters to share some time together and for the organization to provide information about its projects.
“It’s the highlight of our work here, having a dinner where we can talk a little bit about what we’ve done during the year, what we’re planning on doing in the future, rewarding some of our people for their efforts throughout the entire year, and gathering support from the community,” Caulfield said. “And, of course, that’s been our biggest attribute. There’s a reason why we call ourselves Veteran Community Initiatives because ‘community’ is our middle name.”
Two local veterans will specifically be honored – Harry Muncert and Ed Wojnarowski.
Muncert, who served in the Navy during World War II, will be recognized as VCI’s Veteran of the Year.
“It means a lot to me,” Muncert said. “I consider this my second family – along with the VA (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) and everybody keeping me going. It’s a blessing that I’m here today. I appreciate the recognition and everything. … I count my blessings every day that I’m here to help out and do what I can, what little it is.”
Muncert has spent countless hours assisting veterans over the decades, including time as a VCI board member.
“With me, it’s second nature for me to be involved,” Muncert said. “I’m one of these guys that never says ‘no.’ If you need a volunteer, I’ll be there.”
Wojnarowski will be recognized for his 25 years as a VCI board member.
“It’s been a great experience,” Wojnarowski said. “You learn from each other. That’s the secret – for me it was. The knowledge and experience I’ve had with dealing with these people and how we grew, I just think it’s great. Yes, I feel very humbled and very proud that I was selected to be given this honor.”
Tickets are still available for the event – $130 for an individual, $75 for a veteran, $150 for a veteran and a guest combination. Friday is the deadline to purchase.
Call VCI at (814) 255-0355 or email Tina Pelesky at tpelesky@atlanticbbn.net for more information.
