A malfunctioning ventilation fan inside a Northern Cambria mobile home was to blame for a fire reported Saturday in the Spangler neighborhood, Spangler fire Chief Jay Nagle said.
Three departments were dispatched to the fire, and crews from Spangler had to cut into the mobile home’s roof to extinguish a smoky haze emitting from the fan and disconnect the device, he said.
The fire was reported at 7:18 p.m. Saturday on the 2500 block of Crawford Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
