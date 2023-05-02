ROARING SPRING, Pa. – State police in Bedford are asking for the public’s help in finding the vandals who damaged multiple vehicles at a Roaring Spring auto dealer.
Vandals damaged vehicles at Smith Family Car Store, 4845 Woodbury Pike, in December and January. The damaged vehicles include a 2020 Freightliner, a 2017 Nissan Sentra, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, 2019 Ram trucks and a 2014 Chrysler 300.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact state police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.
