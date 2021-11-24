JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - A vaccine clinic, hosted by the Highlands Health Clinic and Johnstown Area Heritage Association, will take place at the Heritage Discovery Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 4.
Free first-dose, second-dose, pediatric and booster Pfizer vaccines will be given to any member of the public.
Those that get a shot will also receive a free pass to the Discovery Center that can be used any day until Jan. 31.
Highlands Health has also arranged for a service dog to be present to visit with the children while they wait and volunteers from In This Together Cambria will present activities such as crafts and coloring pages.
To register, visit https://patreg.mdronline.net/04231 or www.jaha.org.
Walk-ins will be accepted as doses permit.
Anyone who receives their first dose can return to the Discovery Center from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 for the second inoculation.
