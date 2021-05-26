Laurel Pediatrics in Richland Township is among local physicians’ offices offering COVID-19 vaccines as the state steps up to reach all Pennsylvanians.
Adding local doctors’ offices and community pharmacies allows Pennsylvanians to access vaccine information through trusted sources, the Department of Health press release said.
Laurel Pediatrics, 323 Budfield St., is a natural source for vaccine and reliable information, said Holly Yanick, COVID-19 vaccine coordinator at Laurel.
“Pediatrics know vaccine,” Yarnick said.
“This is a great opportunity for parents to have vaccine given by caring nurses that are used to caring for tiny humans.”
Vaccine is available at Laurel for anyone age 12 and older. Appointments are available by calling 814-262-9500.
In addition to Laurel Pediatrics, Forest Hills Pharmacy, 552 Locust St., St. Michael; and Gray Medical Associates, 1599 Somerset Ave., Windber, have begun scheduling vaccine appointments.
There may be others. As the list grows, it takes time to get the new providers included in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine.gov online search tool, the Health Department noted.
“People who have yet to receive the vaccine can reach out to their (primary care doctor) to see if they are an approved provider and have any vaccine on hand,” spokesman Mark O’Neill said.
Visiting a Federally Qualified Health Center in Erie on Monday, acting physician general Dr. Denise Johnson said the expanded vaccine effort is putting emphasis on minority communities.
“We believe that good information will help people make good decisions,” Johnson said at Primary Health Network’s Wayne Primary Care clinic.
“We recognize that it is critical for us to meet people where they are,” she continued. “We are working with local leaders, influencers, medical professionals and trusted messengers to ensure that our efforts represent the diversity of our communities as well as to provide the hyper-local approach to addressing anyone’s concerns about the vaccine.”
According to state data, Black people account for 3.9% of those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the Census Bureau estimates that 11.8% of the state’s population is Black.
Tuesday’s Health Department report showed vaccine providers have administered 10,261,761 doses statewide and there are now 4,518,470 people fully vaccinated.
Another 1,600,154 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
For the third day in a row, there were fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
The 906 additional positive cases brings the state total to 1,197,468 cases and drops the rolling seven-day average to 1,232 cases a day.
That’s down from 1,681 average cases from a week ago and from 3,828 cases a day one month ago.
It’s the lowest average since Oct. 11.
There were single deaths reported Tuesday in Somerset, Blair, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland counties, among 42 additional fatalities statewide. They bring the state total to 27,085 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 25 cases, Somerset added 13, Bedford added 18, Blair added 30, Indiana added 11, Clearfield added two, Centre added 36 and Westmoreland added 25 new COVID-19 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.