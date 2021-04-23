COVID-19 vaccinations near 8 million total across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday in its update.
To date, there have been 7.7 million boosters administered and more than 3 million people fully vaccinated.
The state ranks 10th in the country for first-dose vaccinations, according to state health officials.
Locally, Mainline Pharmacy is set to distribute its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at St. Francis University in Loretto.
"It's a huge milestone for our community," CFO Steve DeCriscio said.
"I think we couldn't have done it without the help of all the partners."
That includes St. Francis, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Mount Aloysius College and several others.
"With something this big, you need lots of help," pharmacist and owner Jerry Moschgat said.
The two also commended the "countless volunteers" who have helped.
Friday also marked an additional 4,188 new cases of the novel coronavirus, which increased the state's total to 1,126,850.
There were 59 new fatalities, that pushed Pennsylvania close to 26,000 deaths since the pandemic began last March.
Across the region, there were no additional deaths reported, but dozens of new cases were logged.
Cambria County had 56 new cases; Somerset, 22; Bedford, 21; Blair, 57; and Indiana, 13.
The Pennsylvania PCR percent positivity rate for Friday was 8.6% and the incidence rate per 100,000 residents was 165.3, according to the state health department's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
There was also a decrease of more than 4,000 confirmed cases between the recent seven days – April 16-22 – and the previous time period, but an increase in the average of daily hospitalizations by 207.
