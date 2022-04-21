JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Upper Yoder Township resident John L. McCombie said he’s had to remodel his basement because of flooding that followed Westmont borough’s sewer rehabilitation project.
On Thursday, he told Upper Yoder supervisors that he could have filled a 30-foot diameter above-ground swimming pool with the amount of stormwater that rushed into his yard in two hours on Feb. 25.
McCombie, a professional engineer, based his calculations on the output of the three sump pumps in his basement. He installed them since he purchased his home in 2016, he said.
He said consistent flooding at his home on Haverford Street has occurred since the neighboring Westmont Borough began its sewer project in 2018.
Upper Yoder Solicitor Robert Shahade said he has spoken with Westmont Borough officials about the issue.
“Their public works director observed what the problem is, and they are going to address it,” he said.
Flooding of yards and basements in West Hills areas has become a common complaint resulting from municipal sewer rehabilitation projects mandated a year ago by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Those projects were designed to stop stormwater from infiltrating old terracotta sewer pipes, which had been causing the Dornick Point Sewage Treatment Plant to sometimes overflow and release raw sewage into the Conemaugh River.
But now that sewer pipes no longer absorb stormwater, “it has to go somewhere else,” Upper Yoder Supervisor Robert Amistadi said.
The supervisors on Thursday unanimously approved exploring costs of meeting McCombie’s request to grade storm drain inlets.
McCombie said thousands of gallons of water bypasses inlets and flood his front yard.
“The water can’t go anywhere,” McCombie said. “Please grade the inlets, make the water go where it’s supposed to for now.”
