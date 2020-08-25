Upper Yoder Township Police were investigating a house fire late Monday in Upper Yoder Township and one occupant was hospitalized, responders said.
As of 11:30 p.m., crews were still at the scene of the fire, which occurred on the 3300 block of Menoher Boulevard. Upper Yoder Fire Chief Tim Reitz said the blaze, which was visible on the first floor, was knocked down soon after crews arrived an hour earlier.
According to scanner reports, a woman called 911 saying her husband set the house on fire – and a man was escorted from the scene by police. But police were still investigating the matter and had no information to provide at the scene.
A woman was transported from the scene by ambulance, Reitz said.
