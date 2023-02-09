ALTOONA, Pa. – Patients arriving at UPMC Altoona with a mental health or substance abuse crisis will have a quiet place for treatment near the main emergency room, state Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair, announced.
The hospital will receive a grant of about $770,000 from the Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust through the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Gregory said in a press release.
Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships joined with UPMC Altoona and received Gregory’s support to obtain the funding.
The hospital is creating an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Healing Unit within its emergency department.
“UPMC Altoona is extremely grateful for the generous support of Rep. Gregory and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to provide funding toward an EMPATH Unit,” hospital President Jan Fisher said.
Judy Rosser, executive director of Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships, said the demand for mental health and substance abuse resources within the hospital continues to increase. The unit will include specially trained staff to engage individuals in crisis, along with medical staff trained in substance use and mental health disorders.
“Addressing behavioral health needs requires a multi-pronged approach, and crisis stabilization is part of the continuum of care to support this work,” she said. “Dedicated space to evaluate those in need and determine a course of action will be a welcome asset.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.